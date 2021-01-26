NextEra Energy's Long-term Outlook Remains Unchanged - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said, for 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54. For 2022 and 2023, the company projects to grow 6% to 8% off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share.

"Based on the strength and resiliency of our underlying businesses, I will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in 2021, 2022 and 2023, while at the same time maintaining our strong credit ratings," said Jim Robo, CEO of NextEra Energy.

On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter earnings per share was $0.40, compared to $0.36, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter operating revenues were $4.40 billion compared to $4.59 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.57 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.