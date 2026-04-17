NextEra Energy vs. Duke Energy: Which Utility Stock Has Better Upside?

The Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry presents a compelling case for stable, long-term income due to its regulated nature. This framework allows utilities to recover costs and earn steady returns, helping to reduce earnings volatility. With electricity demand remaining resilient across economic cycles and generally attractive dividend yields, the sector is widely viewed as a reliable defensive option for income-oriented investors. Given the capital-intensive nature of utility operations, the recent easing in interest rates is an added tailwind, as it helps reduce financing costs for long-term infrastructure investments.



Demand for electricity is rising in the United States due to the development of large AI-based data centers, the reshoring of industries and an increase in usage from different customer groups. Amid such a backdrop, let’s focus on NextEra Energy NEE and Duke Energy DUK, two prominent U.S. electric utilities actively investing in renewable energy, making them pivotal players in the shift toward cleaner power generation.



NextEra Energy stands out for its strong emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable expansion. The company continues to invest heavily in wind, solar, battery storage and grid modernization, positioning itself at the forefront of the clean energy transition. As the parent of Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, it oversees one of the largest wind and solar portfolios globally. Supported by solid financial performance and a consistent track record of innovation, NextEra Energy offers a balanced mix of stability and long-term growth tied to the shift toward cleaner energy.



Duke Energy, among the largest utilities in the United States, is also making steady progress in its transition to cleaner energy. The company has outlined ambitious targets, including cutting carbon emissions by 100% by 2050. It also plans to double its renewable capacity by 2030 and phase out coal generation by 2035. With ongoing investments in modern infrastructure and cleaner technologies, Duke Energy continues to provide stable, regulated returns while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth.



NextEra Energy and Duke Energy represent two of the most influential players in the utility sector. A closer comparison of their fundamentals can help identify which stock offers the stronger investment opportunity.

NEE & DUK’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy’s earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 has increased year over year by 8.09% and 8.77%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.51%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duke Energy’s earnings per share for 2025 and 2026 has increased year over year by 6.18% and 6.54%, respectively.



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NEE’s Return on Equity Better Than DUK

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an important measure of financial performance that indicates how efficiently a company converts shareholder equity into profits. It highlights management’s effectiveness in utilizing invested capital to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.



NEE’s current ROE is 12.18% compared with DUK’s 9.67%. NextEra Energy also outperforms the industry’s ROE of 10.82%.



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NEE’s Debt to Capital Lower than DUK

Utility operations are capital-intensive and companies in this sector often need to borrow to fund long-term projects when internal resources are insufficient. NextEra Energy is also borrowing funds to meet its capital requirements.



NEE’s current debt to capital is 58.99% compared with DUK’s 62.19% and the industry average of 61.04%. This shows the company is utilizing lower debts than peers to run its operations.



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NEE Trading a Premium Valuation

NextEra Energy currently appears to be trading at a premium compared with Duke Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



NEE is currently trading at 22.36X, while DUK is trading at 18.83X compared with their industry’s 16.78X.



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Capital Expenditure Plans

Capital expenditure is critical in the sector, as it drives infrastructure development, system reliability and long-term growth. Utilities must consistently invest in power generation, transmission and distribution networks to meet rising demand, integrate renewable energy sources and comply with evolving regulatory standards.



Duke Energy plans to invest $103 billion in the 2026-2030 period to strengthen its electric transmission, distribution and generation infrastructure. NextEra Energy plans to invest nearly $94.2 billion between 2025 and 2030 to support growth and infrastructure development.

NEE & DUK’s Dividend Yield

Dividends are regular payments made by a company to its shareholders and represent a direct way for investors to earn a return on their investment. They are an important indicator of a company’s financial health and stability, often signaling strong cash flow and consistent earnings. Utilities are known for regular dividend payments to their shareholders.



Currently, the dividend yield of NextEra Energy is 2.71%, while that for Duke Energy is 3.31%. The dividend yields of both companies are higher than the S&P 500’s yield of 1.39%.

NEE Stock’s Performance Better Than Peers

NextEra Energy’s shares have gained 38.5% in the past year compared with Duke Energy’s rally of 5.6% and the industry’s growth of 25.7%.

Price Performance (One year)



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Summing Up

NextEra Energy and Duke Energy are investing heavily in their infrastructure to serve millions of customers across the United States.



NEE’s better movement in earnings estimates, stronger ROE, stable dividend, lower percentage of debt usage and better price performance make it a better choice in the utility space.



Based on the above discussion, NextEra Energy currently has an edge over Duke Energy. Both stocks presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.