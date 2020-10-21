NextEra Energy Updates FY20, FY21 Adjusted Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said that due to the four-for-one stock split approved by its board in mid-September, it has updated its full-year adjusted earnings outlook ranges to reflect the increase in outstanding shares.

For 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.18 to $2.30. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.40 to $2.54.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.13 per share for fiscal 2020 and $9.94 per share for fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 percent to 8 percent, off the expected increased 2021 adjusted earnings per share. For 2022 and 2023, this translates to an adjusted earnings outlook range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share, and $2.77 to $2.97 per share, respectively.

