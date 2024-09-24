NextEra Energy Unusual Options Activity For September 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 65% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $258,382, and 28, calls, for a total amount of $6,361,803.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $92.5 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NextEra Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NextEra Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $92.5, over the past month.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $90.00 $724.5K 1.9K 2.3K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $31.35 $30.65 $30.65 $55.00 $634.4K 3.0K 1.5K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $31.15 $30.55 $30.55 $55.00 $623.2K 3.0K 2.2K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $31.5 $30.55 $30.55 $55.00 $604.9K 3.0K 1.5K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.7 $30.65 $30.65 $55.00 $588.4K 3.0K 1.2K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NextEra Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NextEra Energy Currently trading with a volume of 4,361,135, the NEE's price is down by -0.54%, now at $84.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $81. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $87.

