NextEra Energy to sell Florida City Gas to Chesapeake Utilities for $923 mln

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy NEE.N said on Tuesday it plans to sell Florida City Gas to Chesapeake Utilities CPK.N for $923 million in cash.

The deal includes $145 million of intercompany debt, NextEra said.

Florida City Gas serves about 120,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers across eight counties in Florida.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Chesapeake Utilities said, adding that Florida operations will then contribute to more than half of its operating income.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

