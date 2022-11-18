US Markets
NextEra Energy to invest $805 mln in expanding renewables portfolio

November 18, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Clean energy company NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP.N said on Friday it had signed a deal to acquire some renewables portfolios for $805 million.

It will take a 49% stake in Emerald Breeze, a portfolio holding company that has about 1.5 gigawatts of solar and wind generation assets in Texas, Oklahoma, New York and Nevada.

Additionally, NextEra Energy will take a separate, complete indirect membership interest in some wind generation facilities totaling about 345 megawatts.

