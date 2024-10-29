NextEra Energy To Sell Equity Units - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy (NEE) said it has agreed to sell $1.5 billion of equity units to J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50. Each equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. debenture due Nov. 1, 2029, to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000.

The net proceeds from the sale of the equity units, which are expected to be approximately $1.45 billion, will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings. The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 31, 2024.

