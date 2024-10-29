NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units

NextEra Energy (NEE) announced that it has agreed to sell $1.5B of equity units to J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 31. The net proceeds from the sale of the equity units, which are expected to be approximately $1.45B, will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings expects to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper obligations.

