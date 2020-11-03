Markets
NEE

NextEra Energy Seals $1.3 Billion in Deals to Enhance its Growth Strategy

Contributor
Matthew DiLallo The Motley Fool
Published

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is cashing in on a portion of its renewable energy portfolio to raise cash to finance its extensive development pipeline. The utility is selling a 90% interest in a 1 gigawatt (GW) portfolio of long-term contracted renewable energy assets and a 100% interest in a 100 megawatt (MW) solar-plus-storage project for a total of $1.3 billion. It's selling these assets to its affiliate NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and a consortium of private infrastructure investors led by KKR (NYSE: KKR) in two separate transactions.

NextEra Energy is selling a 90% stake in three wind energy centers and four solar energy centers. The wind assets are in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, while the solar projects are in Florida, Arizona, and Maine. NextEra Energy Partners will acquire a 40% interest in this portfolio, while the KKR-led group will purchase the other 50%. NextEra Energy will retain the remaining 10% stake and has the right of first offer to repurchase the 50% stake owned by the KKR group if they sell in the future. Meanwhile, the company will sell 100% of a 100 MW solar energy facility in Arizona that includes 30 MW of battery storage to NextEra Energy Partners.

Solar panels and a wind tower with the sun setting in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

The renewables-focused utility intends on using the $1.3 billion in cash proceeds to help finance its 15 GW development project backlog. To put that pipeline's size into perspective, it's bigger than its existing renewable portfolio, which is the world's largest. In addition to that cash infusion, NextEra will earn $7 million in fee income per year, which will escalate annually, for operating, maintaining, and managing the assets on behalf of the investor group.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NextEra Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool recommends KKR and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEE KKR NEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular