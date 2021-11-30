NextEra Energy Resources To Sell 50% Interest In 2,520-megawatt Portfolio Renewables Project

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said a unit of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC has entered into an agreement to sell a 50% non-controlling interest in an approximately 2,520 megawatt portfolio of long-term contracted renewables assets to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. NextEra Energy plans to sell the interests in the assets for a total consideration of approximately $849 million.

The remaining 50% interest in the portfolio is under an agreement to be sold by NextEra Energy Resources to NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.