Markets
NEE

NextEra Energy Reaffirms FY26 And Long Term Outlook - Update

April 23, 2026 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 and long-term financial expectations.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 per share, but at the high end of the range.

Looking further ahead, NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8 percent annually through 2032 and is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share.

NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10 percent rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6 percnt per year from year-end 2026 through 2028.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NEE is trading on the NYSE at $91.46, up $1.42 or 1.58 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.