NextEra Energy Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said it is increasing adjusted earnings per share expectations for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.82. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.13.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2024 to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.43.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2025 to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.70.

