NextEra Energy quarterly profit rises on renewable demand surge

Jan 26 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, posted a higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as demand for renewable energy surged.

Excluding items, net income attributable to the company rose to $785 million, or 40 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec.31, from $706 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

