NextEra Energy Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company also provided earnings projections for 2025 to 2027.

The company's earnings came in at $1.852 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.219 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $2.127 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $7.567 billion from $7.172 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company, said: "For 2025, 2026 and 2027, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $3.45 to $3.70, $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base."

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.852 Bln. vs. $1.219 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.567 Bln vs. $7.172 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.43

