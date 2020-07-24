NextEra Energy Partners Turns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) reported that its second-quarter 2020 net income attributable to the company was $47 million or $0.69 per share compared to net loss of $28 million or $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter rose to $253 million from $219 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $338.1 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5775 per common unit to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. The distribution will be payable on August 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2020.

NextEra Energy Partners' expectations of run-rate adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution or CAFD for year-end 2020 remain unchanged. NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect a December 31, 2020, run rate for adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.225 billion to $1.4 billion and CAFD in a range of $560 million to $640 million, reflecting calendar year 2021 expectations for the portfolio at year-end 2020.

Now that the PG&E bankruptcy has been favorably resolved, NextEra Energy Partners will no longer provide CAFD expectations excluding contributions from the Desert Sunlight projects.

