NextEra Energy Partners to buy wind assets from Brookfield Renewable

Updates with background

April 19 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Partners NEP.N said on Monday it would acquire a 391-megawatt (MW) portfolio of four operating wind assets from Brookfield Renewable BEPC.N for $733 million, as renewable power takes up a record share of global electricity production.

NextEra Energy Partners, a company set up by U.S. electric utility NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, buys and operates clean energy projects.

NextEra Energy, the world's largest generator of renewable energy via wind and sun, briefly overtook Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N as the largest U.S.-listed energy company by market capitalization last year when the COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand.

That, combined with the Biden administration's plans to get all of the nation's electricity from clean energy sources by 2035, has turned the spotlight on utilities like NextEra Energy, as well as other renewable energy companies.

The wind assets, located in California and New Hampshire, are in strong markets with long-term renewables demand and helps NextEra Energy Partners increase its limited partnership distributions per unit by 12% to 15% through 2024, the company said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.