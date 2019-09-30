US Markets

NextEra Energy Partners to buy Meade Pipeline for $1.37 billion

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

Independent power producer NextEra Energy Partners LP said on Monday it will buy Meade Pipeline Co LLC in a deal valued at about $1.37 billion, including some future capital contributions.

Meade Pipeline owns a 39.2% stake in the Central Penn Line, an intrastate natural gas pipeline that connects the Marcellus basin to mid-Atlantic and Southeasten regions in the United States.

