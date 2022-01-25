NextEra Energy Partners Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $10 million or $0.12 per unit, compared to a net income of $64 million or $0.85 per unit in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cash available for distribution was $91 million compared to $106 million in the previous year.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $232 million from $212 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $404.8 million for the fourth quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners declared a quarterly distribution of $0.7075 per common unit to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. The distribution will be payable on February 14, 2022, to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2022.

For year-end 2022, NextEra Energy Partners' run-rate expectations for adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution or CAFD remain unchanged.

NextEra Energy Partners' expectations for a December 31, 2022, run rate for adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range $1.775 billion to $1.975 billion and CAFD is expected to be in a range of $675 million to $765 million, reflecting calendar year 2023 expectations for the forecasted portfolio at year-end 2022.

