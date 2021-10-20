NextEra Energy Partners Reports Lower Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported net income of $18 million, or $0.24 per common unit in the third quarter, lower than $56 million or $0.76 per common unit in the corresponding quarter last year. On average eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $252 million from $240 million last year, helped by higher renewable energy sales. The consensus estimate was for $343.2 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company sees adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54. Analysts expect earnings of $2.62 per share for the period.

