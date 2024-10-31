NextEra Energy Partners put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) with 2,279 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 22.5 puts and Nov-24 19 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 6.37, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.

