NextEra Energy Partners Projects Year-end Adj. EBITDA, CAFD At Upper End Of Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) now expects a Dec. 31, 2021, run rate for adjusted EBITDA in the upper end of its previously announced range of $1.44 billion to $1.62 billion and cash available for distribution or CAFD in the upper end of its previously announced range of $600 million to $680 million.

For the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $354 million and cash available for distribution (CAFD) was $184 million.

"NextEra Energy Partners delivered very strong first-quarter results, with contributions from 2020 portfolio acquisitions and existing portfolio operations driving adjusted EBITDA and CAFD growth of 20% and 36%, respectively, versus the prior-year comparable quarter," said Jim Robo, CEO.

NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12% to 15% per year growth in limited partner distributions as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2024. NextEra Energy Partners expects the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2021 distribution, which is payable in February 2022, to be in a range of $2.76 to $2.83 per common unit.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy Partners declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6375 per common unit, corresponding to an annualized rate of $2.55 per common unit, to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. The distribution will be payable on May 14, 2021, to unitholders of record as of May 6, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.