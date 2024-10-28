NextEra Energy Partners price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Seaport

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to $14 from $15 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 cash available for distribution, CAFD, was “much weaker than we had feared” and management pulled its CAFD guidance, the analyst tells investors.

