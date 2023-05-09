NextEra Energy Partners Now Seen as ESG Hot Stock With Bold New Vision

NextEra Energy Partners LP (US:NEP) began the trading week with significant plans to shift the businesses focus to concentrate solely on growing its renewable energy portfolio.

The announcement drove NEP stock 14% higher, sparking a flurry of buying activity from investors seeking to invest in sustainable growth.

NEP’s management aims to take advantage of the low-cost nature of renewables and the significant capital investment needed to decarbonize the U.S. economy, assisting in the global transition for cleaner energy sources.

Simplifying Business

The company announced several actions to streamline operations and the capital structure. This includes plans to sell its natural gas pipeline assets and then use the proceeds to eliminate the convertible equity portfolio financing (CEPT) needs and suspend the incentive distribution rights through to the 2026 period.

NEP's strategy aims to reduce equity needs, simplify and recapitalize the business, and create long-term value for unitholders. Upon successfully completing the sales of the pipeline transport assets, NextEra Energy Partners is expected to achieve Real Zero carbon emissions in 2025 and become the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity.

This move by NEP to become a pure-play renewables investment is in line with the intergenerational push for environmentally friendly investing, which is becoming increasingly popular among investors. Companies that are environmentally conscious are becoming more attractive to investors, as they are seen as better prepared for regulatory changes and the shift toward renewable energy sources.

ESG Attracts Investors

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have become a key factor in investment decisions, and companies that do not prioritize ESG issues are at risk of being left behind. The Fintel platform provides a U.S. Sustainable ESG leaderboard that ranks high conviction stocks that factor in a range of ESG funds and shows which ones have had the highest number of net flows during the quarter.

NEP's plan is expected to create the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity for the benefit of unitholders. It would eliminate the equity buyouts of the three near-term convertible equity portfolio financings via the divestiture of the partnership's interest in natural gas pipeline assets.

NEP believes these changes could potentially attract a new class of socially responsible investors looking for a carbon-free, pure-play option to participate in the energy transition.

It is apparent that this is already the case with shares rising.

Furthermore, NEP is expected to achieve financial and operational benefits by reducing its equity needs, simplifying and recapitalizing the business, and increasing its renewable energy investments.

Analyst Upgrades

CIBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Jarvi upgraded his view on the stock to ‘outperformer’ from ‘neutral’ and increased the target price for NEP to $67 from $65 following the news.

Jarvi praised the actions by NEP’s management that helped address funding concerns from investors and reduced downside risk. The analyst also highlighted that equity dilution will be greatly reduced as part of the changes.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $82.82 suggests the market still thinks NEP could rise 56% over the next year.

The dispersion of ratings on the stock continues to be skewed to ‘strong buy’ and ‘buy’ calls that outweigh ‘neutral’ views on the stock.

Institutional Trends

Research on the Fintel platform revealed that institutional ownership in NEP has consistently grown over the last few years and even the most recent quarter.

There are currently 611 funds and institutions on the register, growing +1.7% over the last quarter. The average portfolio allocation has increased by 6.6% as existing holders increased exposure to the stock.

Some of the largest holders include Neuberger Berman Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Jennison Associates, Energy Income Partners, Royal Bank Of Canada, Tortoise Capital Advisors, and T. Rowe Price Investment Management.

The growth is depicted on the chart displayed below: