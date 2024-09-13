NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $25.32, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects had gained 0.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 10.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $325.11 million, down 11.42% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of +411.76% and -3.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% lower. NextEra Energy Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.77.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

