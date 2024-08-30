NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $25.05, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.13%.

Shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects have depreciated by 4.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 10.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $325.11 million, showing a 11.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, signifying shifts of +411.76% and -3.28%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.54% downward. At present, NextEra Energy Partners boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.59, which means NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

