NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $82.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects had gained 3.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NextEra Energy Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 170.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $415.16 million, up 64.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +155.37% and +57.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.23, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that NEP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.