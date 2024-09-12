NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed the latest trading day at $25.18, indicating a -0.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's stock has climbed by 2.23% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $325.11 million, down 11.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +411.76% and -3.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.24% downward. Right now, NextEra Energy Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.92 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

