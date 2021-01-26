NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP delivered earnings of 85 cents per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 123.6%. Also, the firm’s earnings improved 70% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Meanwhile, in the quarter under review, the firm’s revenues of $212 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322 million by 34.2%. However, the top line inched up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the December quarter, NextEra Energy Partners’ total adjusted operating expenses were $166 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $163 million.



In the same period, the partnership’s operating income summed $46 million, up 7% from $43 million in the year-ago quarter.



Remarkably, in 2020, the firm successfully executed its strategic initiatives with NextEra Energy Resources.

Financial Condition

NextEra Energy Partners had cash and cash equivalents worth $108 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $128 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $3,376 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $4,132 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2020 was $665 million, higher than $346 million at 2019 end.



In December, NextEra Energy Partners issued $600 million convertible notes and redeemeda portion of its outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2024.

Guidance

For 2021, the firm reaffirmed the run rate for cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the range of $600-$680 million.



The partnership continues to expect 12-15% per year growth for limited partner distributions through 2024.

