NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q4 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded fourth-quarter 2023 operating loss of 35 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the firm reported earnings of 31 cents per unit.

Revenues

The firm’s operating revenues of $232 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $360 million by 35.6%. The figure, however, increased 13.7% from $204 million registered in the prior-year period.



The company reported full-year 2023 revenues of $1,078 million, up 11.2% from the previous year’s figure of $969 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $285 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $263 million. This was due to an increase in depreciation and amortization and taxes other than income taxes.



Operating and maintenance expenses totaled $130 million, down 9.1% from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure of $143 million.



The firm reported an operating loss of $53 million compared with a loss of $58 million registered in the corresponding period of 2022.

Financial Condition

The firm had cash and cash equivalents of $274 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $226 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $4,941 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $5,250 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities for 2023 totaled $731 million compared with $776 million in the year-ago period.

Distribution Update

NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 88 cents per common unit to an annualized rate of $3.52 to its unit holders. With the declaration, the annual distribution per common unit has increased approximately 6% from that recorded in the third quarter of 2023. It will be payable on Feb 14, 2024, to unit holders of record as of Feb 6, 2024.

Guidance

NextEra Energy Partners expects its run-rate for 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be in the $1.9-$2.1 billion range and CAFD in the band of $730-$820 million.



The firm continues to foresee 5-8% annual growth in limited partner distributions per unit, with a current target of 6% growth per year, as a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2026.

