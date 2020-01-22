NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Jan 24, 2020, before market open. The partnership reported a negative earnings surprise of 295.16% in the last reported quarter.



NextEra Energy has trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 212.48 %, on average.



Factors to Consider



The acquisition of Meade Pipeline Company, which was announced at the end of the third quarter, and contributions from the PG&E-related projects are likely to have impacted the company’s fourth-quarter results.



Which Way are Estimates Treading?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues is pegged at 44 cents per share and $326.83 million, respectively. The top- and the bottom-line figures indicate year-over-year rise of 110.86% and 212.82% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -30.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy Partners carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies from the sector that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR has an Earnings ESP of +7.76% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA has an Earnings ESP of +11.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 4.



Noble Energy Inc. NBL has an Earnings ESP of +59.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 12.



