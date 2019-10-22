NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Posts Q3 Loss, Revenues Up Y/Y
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP incurred third-quarter 2019 loss of $1.21 per unit, against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 62 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the partnership delivered earnings of 58 cents.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, the partnership generated revenues worth $253 million that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355 million by 28.7%. However, the top line increased 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to higher sales in the Renewable energy sales segment.
Quarterly Highlights
In the quarter, NextEra Energy Partners’ total adjusted operating expenses were $165 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $119 million.
The partnership raised distributions by nearly 15% on a year-over-year basis.
In the said quarter, the partnership announced a definitive agreement to acquire Meade Pipeline Co LLC.
The partnership incurred interest expenses of $372 million against an income of $31 million in the year-ago quarter. In relation to acquisition of the outstanding Genesis operating company notes, the partnership issued $500 million of seven-year senior unsecured notes at a yield of 3.875% in September.
Financial Condition
NextEra Energy Partners had cash and cash equivalents of $195 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $147 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt was $3,719 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $2,728 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first nine months of 2019 was $252 million, lower than $269 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12-15% annual growth in limited partner distributions through 2024. Excluding all contributions from the Desert Sunlight 250 and 300 projects, NextEra Energy Partners expects CAFD in the range of $505-$585 million. The partnership expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $1.225-$1.4 billion for 2019.
