NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $84.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects had gained 4.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 170.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $415.16 million, up 64.75% from the prior-year quarter.

NEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +155.37% and +57.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16% higher. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.46.

We can also see that NEP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



