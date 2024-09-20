NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed the most recent trading day at $27.03, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's shares have seen an increase of 6.14% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 10.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $325.11 million, down 11.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +411.76% and -3.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NextEra Energy Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

