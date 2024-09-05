NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) closed at $24.79, marking no change from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects have appreciated by 1.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. On that day, NextEra Energy Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $325.11 million, down 11.42% from the prior-year quarter.

NEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +411.76% and -3.28%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower within the past month. Currently, NextEra Energy Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.77 of its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

