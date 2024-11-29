NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) ending at $17.47, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's shares have seen a decrease of 9.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 254.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $347.33 million, up 49.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +300% and +2.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.47% lower. Currently, NextEra Energy Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.95.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.