NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit (NEP) Declares $0.84 Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 6.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEP is 0.62%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 87,081K shares. The put/call ratio of NEP is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 82.82. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.10% from its latest reported closing price of 56.69.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 1,573MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,270K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,824K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,760K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 57.85% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,145K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 48.34% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,992K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 5.34% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania.

