NextEra Energy Partners LP Q3 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $18 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $252 million from $240 million last year.

