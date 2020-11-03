NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.45, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $65.45, representing a -4.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.39 and a 125.61% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.74%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust (ACES)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACES with an increase of 57.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 4.88%.

