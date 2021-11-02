NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.685 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.07, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $87.07, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.30 and a 43.21% increase over the 52 week low of $60.80.

NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 419.26%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 3.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 7.53%.

