NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.637 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.24, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $74.24, representing a -15.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.30 and a 62.03% increase over the 52 week low of $45.82.

NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 548.89%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 11.31% over the last 100 days. ECLN has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 9.41%.

