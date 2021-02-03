NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.615 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.36% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $83.9, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.30 and a 189.21% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 400.99%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUSC with an increase of 39.47% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 4.72%.

