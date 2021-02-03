NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.615 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.36% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $83.9, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.30 and a 189.21% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.
NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 400.99%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.
Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:
- Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
- First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)
- AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is NUSC with an increase of 39.47% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 4.72%.
