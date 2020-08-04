NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.577 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.99, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $61.99, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.26 and a 113.68% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.39%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

ALPS ETF Trust (ACES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACES with an increase of 41.21% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 6.81%.

