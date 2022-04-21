NextEra Energy Partners LP Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $144 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $281 million from $246 million last year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $144 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $281 Mln vs. $246 Mln last year.

