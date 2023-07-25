NextEra Energy Partners LP Announces Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $49 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $350 million from $362 million last year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $350 Mln vs. $362 Mln last year.

