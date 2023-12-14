NextEra Energy Partners Just Saw Debt Costs Go Up 71%

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), the debt-laden subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), just refinanced about 11% of its debt, but the cost to pay that debt went up 71%. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down how this could be just the tip of the iceberg for rising interest costs that could upend the dividend. It could also cause serious problems for its parent company's cash flows, too.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2023. The video was published on Dec 12, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in NextEra Energy Partners. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

