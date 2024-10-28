NextEra Energy Partners downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza downgraded NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $22, down from $37.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NEP:
- Verizon downgraded, Canadian Pacific upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- NextEra Energy Partners price target lowered to $27 from $28 at Jefferies
- NextEra Energy Partners upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
- NextEra Energy Partners falls -15.3%
- NextEra Energy Partners falls -8.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.