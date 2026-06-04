NextEra Energy Outpaces Industry in YTD: How to Play the Stock?

Shares of NextEra Energy NEE have gained 5.3% in the year to date period compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 3.9%. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Utilities sector’s return of 3.9%.



NextEra Energy’s share price has advanced on the strength of solid operational execution and a consistently growing customer base, which continues to support rising demand for its services. Additionally, easing interest rates are expected to lower financing costs, enhancing the outlook for this capital-intensive utility.

Price Performance (YTD Period)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another utility, The Southern Company SO, has a well-chalked-out capital investment plan to support clean power generation and grid modernization to support load growth. In the year-to-date period, Southern Company gained 3.8%, underperforming its industry.



Should NextEra Energy be added to your portfolio purely on the back of price strength? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add NEE stock to their portfolio.

What’s Driving NextEra Energy’s Consistent Stock Performance?

NextEra Energy continues to invest aggressively to strengthen and expand its operations. The company expects to deploy nearly $94.2 billion between 2025 and 2030 to support infrastructure growth and enhance long-term value creation. Of this amount, approximately $57.38 billion is earmarked for Florida Power & Light (“FPL”) to fund new generation resources, transmission and distribution enhancements, and grid modernization initiatives, while about $36 billion will be invested in NextEra Energy Resources to further expand its clean-energy portfolio.



NextEra Energy Resources remains focused on building its renewable energy platform through sustained investments in clean-energy assets. The company projects the addition of approximately 76.6-107.6 GW of renewable generation capacity between 2026 and 2032 and currently has a renewable development backlog exceeding 33 GW. Leveraging operational excellence, economies of scale and strategically positioned projects, NextEra Energy continues to benefit from one of the lowest cost structures in the utility sector, supporting strong profitability and competitive positioning.



A robust Florida economy is creating favorable growth opportunities for NextEra Energy by driving rising electricity demand. The company is well-equipped to capitalize on this trend through ongoing investments in infrastructure expansion and grid modernization. Additionally, FPL maintains residential electricity rates that remain well below the national average, strengthening its ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones while supporting sustained growth.



NextEra Energy benefits from one of the lowest-cost operating models in the utility sector, backed by strong operational performance, renewable energy scale advantages and strategically located assets. These factors support healthy profit margins and strengthen the company's competitive standing.



Nearly 89% of NextEra Energy’s customers are residential, while commercial and industrial users account for the balance. The company’s scale, technological expertise and operational efficiency enable it to generate consistently strong returns. Additionally, NextEra Energy’s broad service territory and expanding renewable energy portfolio enhance its market position and provide a durable competitive advantage.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 0.25% and 0.23%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another utility, Duke Energy Corporation DUK, is also making smart capital investments to expand its clean energy generation assets. DUK’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.09%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Duke Energy’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.73%, which is lower than its industry returns.

NextEra Energy’s Shares Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. NextEra Energy is currently trading at 20.34X compared with the industry average of 15.29X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Southern Company is currently trading at 16.16X, also a premium to its industry.

NextEra Energy Increases Shareholders Value

NextEra Energy has authorization in place to repurchase as many as 180 million shares over an unspecified duration. The company also aims to increase its dividend by nearly 10% annually through at least 2026, followed by approximately 6% yearly growth from the end of 2026 through 2028, pending board approval.



NEE’s current quarterly dividend is 62.32 cents per share, while the dividend yield of 2.95% remains higher than 1.43% of the S&P 500 composite.

Wrapping Up

NextEra Energy continues to deliver stable performance, supported by increasing demand for clean energy across its service areas. To meet this growing demand, the company is consistently expanding its renewable energy portfolio. Additionally, Florida’s strong economic growth is creating favorable conditions for further customer and load expansion.



Given the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions and solid return on equity, investors may consider maintaining their positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) utility stock. However, with NEE currently trading at a premium valuation, prospective investors may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point before initiating or adding to positions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.