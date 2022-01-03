NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NextEra Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 NextEra Energy had debt of US$55.3b, up from US$48.3b in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At NextEra Energy's Liabilities

NYSE:NEE Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NextEra Energy had liabilities of US$20.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$74.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$692.0m as well as receivables valued at US$3.86b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$89.9b.

This deficit isn't so bad because NextEra Energy is worth a massive US$183.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.8, it's fair to say NextEra Energy does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 3.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Even worse, NextEra Energy saw its EBIT tank 45% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NextEra Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, NextEra Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both NextEra Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to handle its total liabilities isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that NextEra Energy is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, it seems to us that NextEra Energy's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for NextEra Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

