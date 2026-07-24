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NextEra Energy Net Income Rises In Q2, Announces FY26 Adj. Earnings Outlook

July 24, 2026 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Friday, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced the financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $3.144 billion, or $1.50 a share, compared to $2.028 billion, or $0.98 a share, in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, net income totaled $2.407 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared to last year's $2.164 billion, or $1.05 per share.

Operating revenues for the period rose to $7.534 billion from $6.700 billion in the earlier year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02. Also, it projects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8 percent annually through 2032.

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $89.00, down 0.88 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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