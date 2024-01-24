NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. The utility delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.33% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter results are likely to have benefited from solid demand spurred by an expanding customer base in Florida. This is expected to have given a boost to the top line. Florida Power Light’s continued execution of its capital plan is likely to have contributed to its fourth-quarter earnings.



NextEra Energy has created a competitive and complete renewable energy business at Energy Resources and the stable performance of this division is expected to boost earnings in the fourth quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 49 cents per share and $6.15 billion, respectively. Revenues and earnings per share estimates indicate a year-over-year decline of 0.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here, as elaborated below.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +4.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

IDA's long-term earnings growth rate is 4.11%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last four quarters.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.11%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last four quarters.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.

CMS Energy CMS is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

CMS’ long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 7.5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.9% in the last four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

